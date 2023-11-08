KP task force against power defaulters recovers Rs4b

PESHAWAR - The provincial task force formed for the recovery of dues from defaulted electricity consumers and stoppage of illegal use of electricity in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered more than Rs4 billion in a short period of 2 months and also imposed a fine of Rs240 million on power pilferers.

In light of the successful campaign, the period of load-shedding in many areas has also been reduced. After Mardan, the provincial capital Peshawar would be made a load-shedding-free model city in the next two months.

A plan has also been prepared to speed up the ongoing operation in Peshawar city. For this purpose, various teams comprising of district administration, police force and PESCO are engaged in conducting operations in illegal housing societies, residential areas inside and outside the city, important commercial centres, factories, streets and markets.

The fifth meeting of the Provincial Task Force on Power was held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary of Home & Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed. Besides, Divisional Commissioners, Regional Police Officers, Secretary Energy & Power Nisar Ahmad Khan and a representative officer of the Industries Department, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PESCO Qazi Tahir also attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that during the ongoing crackdown in different districts of the province from September 5 till now, in a short period of 2 months, the task force conducted more than 24,574 raids, where more than 36,246 mafia involved in kunda culture, including large commercial and residential consumers involved in illegal use of electricity, their connections disconnected. Furthermore, cases have been registered against more than 11,452 accused in police stations and 685 accused have been arrested.

Chairman Task Force Muhammad Abid Majeed expressed that an intelligence-based operation would be carried out for recovery from the power pilferers of defaulting feeders.