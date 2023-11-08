 ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival Taekwondo C’ship concludes 

LAHORE - The Sports Board Punjab-or­ganised ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival Taekwondo Cham­pionship concluded here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Tuesday. DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tu­fail was the chief guest on this occasion. Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, DSO Lahore Rana Nadeem Anjum, Dr Izha­rul Haq of Punjab Taekwondo Association, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah and other officials were also present there. A total of Rs 100,000 cash prize was distributed among the top position holders. The winner was given a cash prize of Rs 50,000, runner-up Rs 30,000 and third position holder Rs 20,000. Over 600 boys and girls of 16 weight categories from different schools and clubs participated in the tae­kwondo championship. As per results, Kainat, Malika Iqbal and Iqra Babar secured top three positions in girls -33kg weight category. Iman Zahra, Iman Fatma and Laiba got top three spots in 44 kg weight category. Maria, Minhal and Shahzain Fatima were the top three players in 20kg weight category. In boys 40kg weight category, the top three posi­tions were taken by Haider Khalid, Moazzam Ali and Ayy­an. Talking on this occasion, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tu­fail said that the SBP is hold­ing sports events of ‘Lahore Lahore Aye’ Festival on the instructions of the CM Pun­jab. “Before taekwondo event, we have so far organized five sports events such as boys and girls hockey, marathon, cycling, wushu and kabaddi events in connection with ‘La­hore Lahore Aye’ Festival”.