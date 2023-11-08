Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Man accidentally shoots himself while cleaning gun

Staff Reporter
November 08, 2023
SARGODHA   -   An elderly man died after he shot himself accidentally while cleaning the gun here at Doaana Kanju in Sahiwal police limits on Tuesday. Police said that Muhammad Ejaz (65) was cleaning his loaded gun, when a fire went off which resulted his on the spot death. Further investigation was underway. Meanwhile, two people including a woman were killed, while one sustained injuries in bus-motorcycle collision here at Jhang, Sargodha Road near Pumpanwala Pull on Tuesday. Factory area police said that Muhammad Ramzan (28) resident of Hayat Wala alongwith his relatives Fateh Bibi (50) and Bashiraan (28) was heading towards Sargodha city on motorcycle from Sahiwal when the two-wheeler collided coaster bus. Consequently, Ramzan and Fateh Bibi died on the spot, while Bashiraan sustained injuries. Concerned police launched investigation.

