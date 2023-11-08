Measures being taken to keep citizens safe from Congo virus: minister

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said the Ministry of Health is taking effective measures to prevent citizens from the Congo virus.

In a statement, the minister said that after the outbreak of Congo virus in Balochistan, the Health Ministry was monitoring the situation.

Dr Jan said that when there was an outbreak in Balochistan, the National Institute of Health (NIH) immediately sent a mission to find out the causes of the outbreak. “The ministry is in full contact with the provincial governments and continuously monitoring the situation.”

The minister made it clear that there was no vaccine to prevent Congo fever. He asked the citizens to follow the guidelines of the National Institute of Health (NIH), and added, “This disease can be avoided by following preventive measures.”

According to the minister, this virus is mostly found in the hair follicles of sheep, goat, cow, buffalo and other livestock. “When this tick bites a cattle or human, the virus becomes active in it,” he added.

He said that the virus could also be transmitted through the blood of an infected person or animal. “Before buying or slaughtering sheep or goat, citizens must make sure that there are no ticks on animal body.”

The minister encouraged citizens to use gloves when slaughtering animals. He advised to dispose of blood and offal carefully after slaughtering animals.

The minister also urged doctors to use safety gear, including gloves and masks, when treating a patient of Congo virus.