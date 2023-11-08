Meeting reviews preparation for MDCAT re-conduct

Peshawar - A high-level meeting on Tuesday held under the chairmanship of Abid Majeed, Additional Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in connection with the preparations for re-conducting the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) organised by Khyber Medical University (KMU).

The meeting reviewed preparations for the transparent conduct of MDCAT. Besides VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Divisional Commissioners: Peshawar, Kohat, Hazara, DI Khan, Malakand, and Swat, Additional Inspector General of Police, FIA and officials of other intelligence agencies participated in the important meeting.

Specific responsibilities were assigned to police, district administration, intelligence agencies and related departments for the transparent conduct of MDCAT.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq also briefed the participants of the meeting on the proposed action plan of Khyber Medical University for conducting the test.

Additional Secretary Home Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abid Majeed while addressing the meeting said that it has been decided to make strict arrangements to make MDCAT clean and transparent in all respects. Apart from security, necessary administrative and technical resources will be provided for the transparent conduct of the test.

It will be ensured in all respects that the process which took place in the previous test is not repeated. The provincial government will provide all necessary resources on priority basis for the clean and transparent conduct of MDCAT.

Test centres have been established in seven districts of the province, including DI Khan, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Dir Lower, Swat and Abbottabad and the test will be started simultaneously in all the centers. He added that parents are requested to avoid any illegal approach to save the future of their children.

He said that apart from CCTV, walk-through gates will be installed at the entry points of all the centres and full body searching of the candidates will be done and for this purpose metal detectors, signal jammers will be installed, also every eligibility will be indicated through fingerprint of a candidate.

He added that a zero tolerance policy will be followed for carrying mobile phones and other electronic devices to the hall and all arrangements have been made for this purpose. He warned that any candidate caught with a mobile or any electronic accessories in the examination hall will have his/her paper cancelled and legal action will be initiated against him/her