Through this newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of esteemed individuals in Pakistan who hold positions of power to an alarming narrative concerning the mistreatment of children. According to the current circumstances, the maltreatment of children, their exploitation through trafficking, involving them in menial tasks, subjecting them to injustice and abuse, and regarding them solely as a means to generate income have become distressingly pervasive. I aspire to acquaint the leaders of our nation with these issues because such treatment of children has a profound and detrimental impact, playing a deleterious role in our society. It renders children feeling feeble and vulnerable, leading them to seek retribution, refuse forgiveness, mistreat others, and hold others accountable for their own circumstances.
Education stands as the solitary remedy to eradicate all these abhorrent practices. Only through education can we effectively address and terminate these issues. Love, compassion, and empathy also serve as pivotal factors in this regard.
I earnestly implore the rulers of our country to take immediate and resolute action to prevent the perpetuation of this intolerable narrative. It is their solemn responsibility to fulfill their role in eradicating these egregious injustices and to prioritize the provision of quality education. By doing so, we can eliminate these pressing issues and empower individuals to effectuate a positive difference in their own lives and the lives of others.
MARYAM FAHEEM,
Karachi.