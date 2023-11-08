Mistreatment of children

Through this newspaper, I would like to draw the attention of es­teemed individuals in Pakistan who hold positions of power to an alarm­ing narrative concerning the mis­treatment of children. According to the current circumstances, the mal­treatment of children, their exploi­tation through trafficking, involv­ing them in menial tasks, subjecting them to injustice and abuse, and re­garding them solely as a means to generate income have become dis­tressingly pervasive. I aspire to ac­quaint the leaders of our nation with these issues because such treatment of children has a profound and det­rimental impact, playing a delete­rious role in our society. It renders children feeling feeble and vulner­able, leading them to seek retribu­tion, refuse forgiveness, mistreat others, and hold others accountable for their own circumstances.

Education stands as the solitary remedy to eradicate all these abhor­rent practices. Only through educa­tion can we effectively address and terminate these issues. Love, com­passion, and empathy also serve as pivotal factors in this regard.

I earnestly implore the rulers of our country to take immediate and resolute action to prevent the per­petuation of this intolerable narra­tive. It is their solemn responsibil­ity to fulfill their role in eradicating these egregious injustices and to prioritize the provision of quali­ty education. By doing so, we can eliminate these pressing issues and empower individuals to effec­tuate a positive difference in their own lives and the lives of others.

MARYAM FAHEEM,

Karachi.