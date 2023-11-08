New era of trade between Pakistan and Sudan starting: LCCI SVP

LAHORE-Pakistan and Sudan can benefit a lot from each other’s potentials and experiences through joint ventures in various fields of economy. The experts from both the countries must identify various areas for mutual cooperation.

These views were exchanged between Senior Vice President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry and Director General Health of South Sudan Dr Peter Aguek Baak during a meeting at the LCCI on Tuesday. Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that the new era of bilateral trade relations between the two countries is starting. He said that Pakistan needs to explore and develop business relations with Africa.

Dr Peter Aguek Baak informed the LCCI SVP that he would visit different industries, government departments and hoped hope that he will also sign some agreements with industries, especially pharmaceutical and the supply of Pakistani products to South Sudan will start right after. Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry said that the private sectors of Pakistan and Sudan can step into joint ventures in trade, information technology, agriculture, pharmaceutical and agri mechanized structure. Dr. Peter Aguek Baak invited Pakistani businessmen to visit Sudan to have first-hand knowledge about the trade and investment opportunities. The delegation will be facilitated.