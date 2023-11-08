NHA fails to complete Golra Mor remodelling

ISLAMABAD-Poor planning and weak oversight by the National Highway Authority’s (NHA) field office have led to significant delays in the remodeling and improvement of Golra Mor, Rawalpindi, by nearly a year.

The project was initially conceived in June 2021 and inaugurated in December of the same year, with a one-year completion deadline. The original target completion date was December 2023, but the project has consistently failed to meet its deadlines, with blame falling squarely on the shoulders of the NHA’s field office.

Once a contract is awarded, it becomes the responsibility of the respective maintenance unit to complete the project within the stipulated timeline. The contract to construct the underpass was awarded to Techno Time Constructions Private Limited at a total cost of Rs717 million. Funding for the project is being sourced from the NHA’s maintenance account.

The project’s primary objective was the remodeling and improvement of Golra Mor through the construction of a vehicular underpass on the main G T Road. The hope was that this underpass would provide a much-needed direct access for sectors I-14, I-15, and I-16 from Islamabad.

According to NHA estimates, approximately 125,000 vehicles traverse this point daily, making it a notorious accident-prone spot. The completion of the underpass is expected to not only alleviate traffic congestion on GT Road but also connect the underdeveloped I-series sectors with the main city through Srinagar Highway, commonly known as Kashmir Highway.

However, the persistent delays in the project’s completion have added to the hardships faced by the local populace and commuters in the area.

Sources have alleged that the field office is colluding with the private contractor, extending undue favors rather than holding them accountable for the delays in this critical project. They raise concerns about the state of execution of development projects right under the nose of NHA headquarters and question what the situation may be in the rest of the country.

When contacted, Dr. Sohail Aftab, Director of Public Relations, maintained that despite numerous challenges and delays, substantial progress has been made on the Golra Mor Underpass project, with over 82% of the work already completed. He further explained that the initial delay was caused by the relocation of utility services, which set the project back by eight months, while traffic congestion on Grand Trunk Road throughout the construction period also hindered progress.

Dr. Aftab recalled that work on-site was temporarily halted due to an unfortunate incident during heavy rainfall, resulting in several casualties during the monsoon season. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful that despite these setbacks, the project is on the verge of completion.