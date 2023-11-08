OGRA not taken onboard over hefty gas rates raise

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is still facing a legal glitch in the implementation of the recently announced upto 193pc increase in gas tariff as it has not shared its decision in this regard with the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), which is the final authority for notifying the revised rates.

The government decision of gas price hike has no legal standing without OGRA’s notification, official source told The Nation. “We have seen the announcement of the Petroleum Division regarding the gas tariff hike in the media only, and so far nothing has been formally shared with the regulator in this regard, the source said. ”I don’t know why the government is still reluctant in sharing the details of the decision with the regulator for formal notification,” said the source. Interestingly, under IMF pressure, the Petroleum Division had hurriedly shared its decision regarding gas tariff hike with media soon after the ECC meeting held on October 30. The Petroleum Division had shared the announcement regarding the gas price hike with media prior to the release of a press statement of the ECC meeting. The Government had approved a hike from 29 percent to 172 percent domestic gas consumers, up to 193.33 percent for Industries and a hike of 100 percent for CNG sector effective November 1.

However, after almost ten days the government has not shared the details of the decision with OGRA for formal notification, claimed the source.

According to the OGRA ordinance, the government shall consider the Authority’s determination and within 40 days inform the Authority of the prescribed prices. The government shall then notify in the official Gazette the prescribed price applicable to a licensee and the minimum charges and maximum sale prices which a licensee will be permitted to charge each category of retail consumer.

The scribe has contacted Caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum Mohammad Ali regarding the delay in intimating the Ogra regarding the federal government’s decision of gas tariff hike. However, no response was received from the caretaker minister till the filing of this story.