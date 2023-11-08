Otis Khan to represent Pakistan in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Round 2

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) confirmed on Wednesday that star forward Otis Khan will represent the national side in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Otis, who is an integral part of the Pakistan team, missed round one of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia last month after being deemed ineligible by FIFA.

“The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is pleased to announce that Otis Khan, a pivotal player within our national team, has received official approval from the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for eligibility to represent Pakistan,” the PFF said in a press release.

“This exciting development paves the way for Otis Khan to be an integral part of our squad as he gears up to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Round 2. Previously, the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) had already cleared Otis Khan for eligibility to represent Pakistan.

“The Pakistan Football Federation extends its gratitude to Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for their support in this matter.”