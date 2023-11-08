Over 2,000 laptops distributed among GU students

Dera ismail khan - A laptop distribution ceremony under the Prime Minister Laptop Scheme was organised in Gomal University here on Tuesday.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Zaheer-ul-Islam Khattak was the chief guest of the ceremony which was presided over by Vice Chancellor Gomal University Dr Shakibullah and attended by Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Project Directors Mohsin Ali Raziq and Gohar Ali Khan besides Registrar Gomal University, Deans of all departments and administrative officers of the university.

About 2080 students of the University were awarded with the laptops whose were shortlisted by the Scholarship Section of the Varsity from all the departments on merit basis.

Addressing the ceremony, the Commissioner said that the students who get laptops should enhance their knowledge and research work through positive use of this facility so that they could play a role for development and prosperity of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, the VC Gomal University thanked the federal government especially, the Federal Minister for Education and the HEC Islamabad for awarding laptops to his varsity’s students.

He also congratulated all the students and their parents who got the laptops. He said that these laptops would be proved useful for the students in today’s modern era wherein technology become need of everyone.

Speaking on the occasion, Gomal University Financial Aid and Incharge of Scholarship Section Dr Hamid Khan informed that the Scholarship Section had collected the list of students from all the departments on merit basis and forwarded it to the HEC Islamabad in a very short time.

After that, as many as 2080 students were selected by the HEC for laptops distribution.