‘Pak-China cultural ties to be strengthened’  

RAWALPINDI - Syed Bilal Haider, the Executive Director of the Punjab Council of the Arts (PAC), has initiated efforts to promote Punjab’s culture at the international level. This marks a historic step in the promotion of art and culture in Punjab.

During a meeting with Chinese Cultural Consul Zhang Heqing, Syed Bilal Haider proposed exchanges of cultural delegations, students, artisans, entrepreneurs, and people from various sectors between Pakistan and China. These efforts aim to strengthen cultural ties between the two nations. Zhang Heqing welcomed all the suggestions put forth by the Executive Director of PAC and committed to taking immediate action. Additionally, discussions were held about organizing a two-day Pak-China Festival in Lahore, where artists from both countries will showcase their talents, combining the cultures of both nations. Syed Bilal Haider also presented a souvenir to the Chinese Cultural Consul.