Wednesday, November 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan ‘agrees’ to share tax evaders’ data with IMF

Pakistan ‘agrees’ to share tax evaders’ data with IMF
Web Desk
2:07 PM | November 08, 2023
Business

Pakistan has agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to share the data of the tax evaders with the help of FBR, banks and NADRA, to improve the collection, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing well-placed sources in the finance ministry. 

The agreement was reportedly reached during policy review talks between the IMF officials and Pakistan to release a $700 million loan tranche under SBA.

Sources said during the meeting with the international lender, the Federal Board of Revenue, banks, and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officials agreed upon the data sharing of the citizens evading taxes.

Pakistan briefed the IMF delegation that a detailed report of customers’ data will be dispatched in January 2024, the sources said.

The meeting also discussed improving the tax collection system and administration.

Earlier, the sources said that IMF expressed satisfaction with the financial deficit and economic growth rate data provided by Pakistan during talks.

Alhamra unveils inspiring schedule of literary conversations

A briefing by the Ministry of Finance stated that on September 23, the volume of the economy reached Rs500,817 billion، and the financial deficit was reduced from the target of Rs 2525 billion to Rs964 billion۔

The Pakistani officials told the IMF officials that from July to September, the federation spent only Rs40 billion in the development budget, which the international lender appreciated.

Tags:

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1699423839.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023