Pakistan stands with Palestine: FM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani yesterday said that Pakistan stands with Palestine as Islamabad dispatched more relief supplies for the war affectees. The second shipment of relief supplies for the residents of Gaza, who are living under occupation, was dispatched from Islamabad via a specially arranged flight.

Speaking at the event, FM Jilani emphasized that this humanitarian aid is being sent to the Palestinian people as a result of a specific directive from the prime minister. The National Disaster Management Authority is responsible for coordinating and delivering this second consignment of humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians, he added.

The aid comprises ninety tons of relief materials, including food ration packs, essential medicines, and hygiene kits.

Jilani expressed that this effort symbolizes Pakistan’s deep affection and solidarity with our Palestinian brethren. The Foreign Minister saud that the entire Pakistani nation was deeply saddened by the tragic events occurring in Palestine due to the actions of Israeli forces. Pakistan, alongside other Islamic nations, insists on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al Sharif as its capital. Jilani reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, emphasizing that Pakistan has historically been a steadfast ally of the Palestinian people and will remain committed to supporting them in the future.

The Foreign Minister stressed the urgent need for an immediate cessation of Israeli aggression and the lifting of the Gaza blockade. He called for the principles of justice and humanity to be upheld, advocating for the smooth delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza.

In his remarks at the event, George Khalil, the Caretaker Minister for Human Rights, highlighted Pakistan’s consistent stance against oppression and injustice. He appealed to the global community to step forward and work towards ending the violence in Gaza.