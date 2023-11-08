Pakistan Women A to take on WI Women A in T20 tri-series final today 

LAHORE -Pakistan Women A and West Indies Women A are set to play the final of the T20 tri-se­ries today (Wednesday) here at Gaddafi Stadium. The toss will be held at 0930 PKT and the first ball will be bowled at 1000 PKT. The match will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube Channel. Leading up to the final, the tri-series saw three matches played at the same venue. The three partici­pating teams – Pakistan Wom­en A, West Indies Women A and Thailand Women Emerg­ing – played two matches each. The hosts won both their games, whereas West Indies Women A defeated Thailand Women Emerging, with the latter losing both their match­es. Rameen Shamim, Pakistan Women A captain, said: “We have two consecutive wins under our belt in this T20 tri-series and are banking on the wave of momentum. The girls are really confident, and we back ourselves completely to win the final as well.” West Indies Women A captain Ra­shada Williams stated: “Even though we lost to Pakistan earlier in the series, it was a close encounter and we’ll be confident to turn it around this time. With the win against Thailand Emerging, we are now looking to capitalise on the winning momentum and clinch the trophy.”