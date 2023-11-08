Pebble Breaker, Platinum Homes triumph in Lipton Polo Cup

LAHORE - The Lipton Polo Cup 2023 wit­nessed intense action as Pebble Breaker and Platinum Homes se­cured victories in the matches played here at the historic Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

These thrilling encounters drew a considerable audience, with polo en­thusiasts and families turning out in large numbers. Among the spectators were distinguished figures such as Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon and executive committee members.

In the day’s opening match, Pebble Breaker demonstrated their mettle by defeating National Cotton with a score of 7-5½. Bilal Haye led the charge, de­livering an impressive five goals, while Ibrahim Haye and Ahmed Ali Tiwana contributed one goal each. National Cotton, with a one and a half goal hand­icap advantage, saw Chaudhry Hayat Mehmood scoring four goals.

In the second match, Platinum Homes exhibited their prowess with a 7-5½ victory over Arktis Endurance. Maj Adil Rao was instrumental in this triumph, showcasing his skill with four goals, while Malik Atif Yar Tiwana added two, and Azam Hayat Noon one goal for Platinum Homes. For Arktis Endurance, with a one and a half goal handicap advantage, Omar Asjad Malhi scored three goals, and Ibrahim Ali Sid­diqui added one.

Another segment of this tournament is an exhibition match between Lahore Polo Club and Lexington Polo Club to­day (Wednesday) at 3:30 pm. Lahore Polo Club team comprises Qadeer Ash­faq, Faisal Shahzad, Alman Jalil Azam, and Taimur Mawaz Khan, while Lex­ington Polo Club team includes Jorge Antonio Vasquez, William G Boland, Michael Lawrence Frank, and Carter Robert Carnegie.