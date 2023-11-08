PM assures govt support to ECP for holding free polls

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reiterated that the interim government would extend all possible cooperation and ensure provision of all necessary resources to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

The prime minister expressed these views during a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja who called on him at the PM House here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the CEC briefed the prime minister about the ECPs preparations for the upcoming general elections in the country which are scheduled for 8th February 2024. He also invited the caretaker prime minister to visit ECP to review these measures. After announcement of date for general elections in the country on February 8, it was the first meeting of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja with the caretaker Prime Minister.

TAHIR ASHRAFI CALLS ON PM

Meanwhile, Special Representative for Religious Harmony and Pakistan diaspora in Middle East and Islamic Countries, Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, called on the prime minister. On the occasion, the PM stressed the need for the international community to play an urgent role in stopping Israel’s aggression against Palestinians. They held detailed discussion on the deteriorating situation in the Middle East and denounced the genocide and atrocities on innocent Palestinians in Gaza by Israeli forces. Both welcomed the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be held in Jeddah on the deteriorating situation of Palestine. The Prime Minister on the occasion lauded Maulana Tahir Ashrafi for his efforts for the welfare of Pakistanis residing in the Middle East and other Islamic countries.