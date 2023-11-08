Wednesday, November 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM Kakar, ECO secretary general take up Kashmir, Palestine conflicts

PM Kakar, ECO secretary general take up Kashmir, Palestine conflicts
Web Desk
9:46 PM | November 08, 2023
National

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar held a meeting with Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretary General Ambassador Khusrav Noziri here on Wednesday.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 16th ECO Summit being held here, the two leaders discussed the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Middle East.

They also reviewed the recent developments in the ECO especially in the domains of trade, connectivity and economic cooperation.

The ECO secretary general thanked Prime Minister Kakar for Pakistan’s firm support to the ECO, and assured him of the commitment of the ECO Secretariat to strengthen trade and connectivity in the region.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1699423839.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023