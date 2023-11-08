PM Kakar, ECO secretary general take up Kashmir, Palestine conflicts

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar held a meeting with Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Secretary General Ambassador Khusrav Noziri here on Wednesday.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the 16th ECO Summit being held here, the two leaders discussed the situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Middle East.

They also reviewed the recent developments in the ECO especially in the domains of trade, connectivity and economic cooperation.

The ECO secretary general thanked Prime Minister Kakar for Pakistan’s firm support to the ECO, and assured him of the commitment of the ECO Secretariat to strengthen trade and connectivity in the region.