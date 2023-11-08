PM Kakar warns of trans-regional spillover of Gaza war

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has called for an enhanced engagement with the Western capitals to make Israel realise that the Gaza war could have a spillover effect beyond the region.

“We need to engage with different Western capitals, particularly Washington and London, and they need to make the Israeli side realise that they are contributing to destabilise not just the region, but probably it would have a spillover effect beyond the region,” the prime minister said in an interview with a foreign media outlet on Wednesday.

Asked if the Pakistan government had received any requests from the US to soften its stance against Israel as it continued attacks on Gaza, Kakar said, “I’m not aware of any such request and I don’t think so any government would listen to any such request which is in my opinion surreal; it’s absurd to even think of requesting someone to be silent on such an account.”

Kakar called for an immediate “cessation of violence” and labeled Israel’s assault on Gaza “genocide, clearly.”

He told the interviewer that he would be traveling to Riyadh this weekend for an extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss Israel’s attacks on Palestine.