Wednesday, November 08, 2023
PM to leave for Tashkent today to attend ECO summit

PM to leave for Tashkent today to attend ECO summit
Web Desk
9:57 AM | November 08, 2023
Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will embark on an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan today to participate in the 16th Economic Cooperation Organization Summit.

At the Summit, the Prime Minister will reaffirm Pakistan's commitment to ECO Vision 2025 and to promotion of regional cooperation in the areas of trade, transport, connectivity, energy, tourism and economic growth and productivity.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will present Pakistan's vision for the future work of the organization and promotion of regional connectivity and mutual prosperity.

He will also engage in bilateral discussions with the leaders of Uzbekistan and other countries.

As a founding member of ECO, Pakistan remains committed to the goals of connectivity and mutual prosperity of the ECO region.

