Wednesday, November 08, 2023
PML-N to wins Feb 8 polls: Awais Leghari
APP
November 08, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

RAJANPUR   -   General Secretary Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari said that PML-N would return triumphant in the Feb 8 general elections with commitment to steer the country out of troubled situation and put it back on a path to progress and prosperity, the way it had done so in past. Talknig to APP here Tuesday, he said that PML-N Supremo Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s return to the country had been widely welcomed by the nation and rekindled the hopes of a better future for the country and its people. He said the country can no more afford the politics of anarchy and violence and does not need politicians who mislead people for their political agenda. He said that PML-N always strengthened the county’s economy through a coordinated effort whenever it encountered difficult situation and added that it would again usher a new era of development and prosperity by the power of vote.

Alhamra unveils inspiring schedule of literary conversations

