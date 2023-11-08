Wednesday, November 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest mobile phone snatcher

APP
November 08, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Regi Police Station arrested a suspect involved in snatching and street crimes related to mobile phones, and the suspect was taken into custody in an injured condition after an encounter.

In compliance with the directives of the provincial government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the police are actively pursuing and taking decisive action against individuals involved in street crimes throughout the district. They are determined to combat these unlawful activities vigorously. 

During the operation, the police recovered 11 valuable mobile phones and a firearm commonly used in various criminal activities. 

The arrested suspect is identified as Shaukat, an Afghan national who sustained injuries during the encounter.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1699329111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023