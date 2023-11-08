Wednesday, November 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Police arrest three car thieves  

APP
November 08, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police have arrested three car thieves and recovered a stolen car from their possession, as reported by a police spokesperson on Tuesday.

Taxila police conducted a raid and apprehended three car thieves, identified as Zahid, Saeed, and Waqar. They also successfully retrieved a stolen Toyota Car. Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police team’s efforts and directed them to intensify their operations against car and bike thieves. He emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to dismantle these criminal networks.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1699329111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023