Police arrest three car thieves  

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi District Police have arrested three car thieves and recovered a stolen car from their possession, as reported by a police spokesperson on Tuesday.

Taxila police conducted a raid and apprehended three car thieves, identified as Zahid, Saeed, and Waqar. They also successfully retrieved a stolen Toyota Car. Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Muhammad Waqas Khan commended the police team’s efforts and directed them to intensify their operations against car and bike thieves. He emphasized that all available resources were being utilized to dismantle these criminal networks.