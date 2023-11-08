Police finds suspicious device near Adiala Jail

Rawalpindi-Police discovered a suspicious bag containing an explosive device in the highly sensitive area surrounding Adiala Jail on Tuesday, according to informed sources. The bag was found in the Gorakhpur area on Adiala Road. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in by local police experts, who successfully defused the device found in the suspicious bag. An official from BDS informed the media that the suspicious device contained high-potential explosives weighing 1500 grams and was located approximately 900 meters away from Adiala Jail, where thousands of inmates, including former premier Imran Khan, are being held.

The security around Adiala Jail had already been heightened due to the Cipher case hearing, said another official from a law enforcement agency. SHO Police Station Saddar Bairooni and other senior officers of Rawalpindi police also arrived at the scene to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, at the entry gate of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, police detained a man on charges of carrying a pistol with bullets, as per informed sources. The accused has been handed over to PS Airport officials for further investigation, and he was identified as Muhammad Ishaq. A case has been registered against the accused. Incharge LHC Security Karim Nawaz Niazi and his team apprehended the man, recovering a 9mm pistol with 5 bullets. The man could not produce a license for the weapon, according to a police officer.