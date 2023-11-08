Punjab govt imposes Section 144 imposed to curb smog

To control smog, the Punjab government has imposed Section-144 and health emergencies in the Lahore division.

The decision was taken after the air quality in the provincial capital and surrounding areas had worsened in the last few days.

According to the notification, section 144 was imposed in Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib districts.

“Educational institutions, government and private offices, cinemas, parks and restaurants would remain closed during environmental and health emergencies while markets would remain shut on Saturday,” the notification stated.

However, marriage halls, bakeries, pharmacies, public transport and construction activities would not be halted.

“People should wear masks in general, while children and the elderly should make sure that they wear it,” CM Naqvi said Tuesday in a presser, noting that they were not shutting down factories and public transport.

qPunjab’s capital Lahore was once again ranked the most polluted city in the world with hazardous air quality conditions prevailing on Wednesday.

The severity of the situation was evident in the early hours when the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 451, as reported by www.iqair.com, a global air quality monitoring platform. It is important to note that air is considered safe to breathe when the AQI is below 50.

The AQI is calculated on the basis of five categories of pollution: ground-level ozone, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.