RDA moves to ensure properties transparent transfer

Rawalpindi-The 65th Governing Body meeting of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) was held in the RDA Conference Room today. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaqat Ali Chatha, chaired the meeting on Tuesday. Director General RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, and other RDA officers welcomed Commissioner Rawalpindi. The concerned Directors of RDA gave detailed presentations on their agenda items to the Governing Body.

The Governing Body approved the contract agreement between RDA and NADRA for biometric verification services to ensure a proper and lawful transfer of properties.

Commissioner Rawalpindi expressed his appreciation, highlighting the need for transparency in property transfers.

Additionally, the Governing Body approved an MOU between RDA and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to implement the e-Filing and Office Automation System (EFOAS). These services will enhance the efficient management of daily tasks and promote a paperless office environment in the public sector.

The Governing Body also approved a reserve price for billboards and RDA parking plaza, assessed by the price assessment committee, with the aim of increasing revenue generation by 100%. Moreover, the Body endorsed the decision taken by CDA, stating that processing of housing schemes, commercial buildings, etc., should fall physically within the ICT limits’ jurisdiction boundaries as identified by Survey of Pakistan.

Finally, the Governing Body approved a refund of fees collected by RDA for under-processed building plans. Director General RDA, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, expressed his gratitude to all the members who attended the meeting. Members of the Governing Body included MD WASA Muhammad Tanveer, Director Land and Admin & Finance RDA Malik Ghazanfar Ali Awan, Chief Planner RDA Jamshaid Aftab, Director Architecture Shuja Ali, Director Engineering Muhammad Anwar Bran, Director Estate Management Asif Mahmood Janjua, Deputy Managing Director WASA Saleem Ashraf, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran, Deputy Director Finance RDA Khawaja Arshad, Deputy Director Admn RDA Iftikhar Ali Janjua, and representatives of Finance Department, P&D Department, Deputy Commissioner’s Office Rawalpindi, Local Government, and other officers who participated in the meeting.