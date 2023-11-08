Refugee Responsibility

The recent surge in militant attacks aimed at Pakistan’s security forces is a deeply concerning development, underscoring the persistent threat of terrorism in the region. These assaults have resulted in the tragic loss of life among our brave security personnel, who continually put their lives on the line to safeguard public safety. The situation has intensified against the backdrop of Pakistan’s efforts to expel undocumented Afghan nationals, raising questions about the motivations behind these attacks.

Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti’s decision to invalidate Afghan identity cards and detain Afghan nationals has prompted speculation about the underlying reasons behind these measures. While it is essential to prioritise the welfare and security of Pakistanis, these actions have stirred concerns about ethnic profiling and discrimination.

Furthermore, the establishment of a web portal and a national helpline to report “illegal immigrants” in exchange for rewards is unsettling. These decisions, combined with recent actions, suggest a hidden agenda may be at play. The rising tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, following a TTP attack in Chitral, have led to the alarming detention of over 1,000 Afghans, including those with legal rights to be in Pakistan. This heavy-handed approach is in stark contrast to Pakistan’s traditional role as a refuge for Afghan nationals, who have sought safety here for over four decades.

It is essential to remember that Pakistan cannot sustain such a large population of undocumented foreigners, necessitating measures for proper registration. However, the West, which withdrew from Afghanistan, must share responsibility for the resulting fallout. This assistance should include financial and technical support to manage this complex situation.

The migrants are not to be wished away; they have become an integral part of the region’s socio-political fabric. A compassionate and sustainable solution must be sought for their predicament, ensuring that they are not abandoned hastily. This is a shared responsibility, and the international community, including the UNHCR, should play a more active role in assisting Pakistan in this endeavour.

The sacrifices made by Pakistan’s security forces in the fight against terrorism highlight the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to counter this menace. Regional cooperation and intelligence sharing can play a pivotal role in addressing these challenges effectively. It is crucial to ensure the peace and security of our nation while treating those who have sought refuge on our soil with fairness and dignity.