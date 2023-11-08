SCCI chief asks airliners to take steps to facilitate business community

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Tuesday asked private airlines to take further steps to facilitate the business community at an optimal level.

The SCCI chief said the private airlines should introduce special schemes, incentives and facilitation to the business community under corporate social responsibility so that will assist to build up the image and public trust of the airlines but also bring these good initiatives before the public. Fuad Ishaq expressed these views in a meeting with Senior Sales Officer of Emirates Airline International Faraz Ahmad and Sales Executive Azam Jan here at chamber house on Tuesday.

In the meeting, vice president of the chamber, Ijaz Afridi, senior member Fazl Muqeem and Secretary General Sajjad Aziz were also present. Both sides agreed to take joint initiatives for facilitating the business community and offer them special incentives.

Fuad Ishaq emphasised that there is dire need that SCCI and Emirates airline should initiate joint measures to provide facilities and incentives to the business community and other special steps under corporate social responsibility.

The chamber president suggested the introduction of special loyalty cards and display of the joint Logo of SCCI and Emirates at public and private educational institutions. He said our topmost priority is to make efforts for provision of maximum facilities to the business community, ease of doing businesses and removal of irritants/ difficulty for smooth promotion of businesses, trade and industries in the province.

Fuad Ishaq asked the Emirates Airline should outreach to all members of the chamber and general public so that they will fully benefit from schemes and customers- friendly initiatives. He assured SCCI will extend full cooperation in this regard.

Later, senior officials of the Emirates airline agreed with the proposals of SCCI chief Fuad Ishaq and assured that the suggestions will be taken up at high-level and to ensure further facilitates and incentives to SCCI members in light of these recommendations.