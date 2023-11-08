Senate chief disallows minister from tabling bill

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Tuesday disallowed the caretaker federal government from introducing a bill in the house after the latter’s authority to legislate was called into question.

The chairman stopped caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi from introducing the Motion Pictures (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Senate after former Chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Mian Raza Rabbani on a point of order said that the caretaker government had no authority to frame laws.

As Solangi sought to move the bill, Senator Rabbani objected by saying that it was for the first time in the parliamentary history of the country that an interim government had brought legislative business before the house.

While giving a reference to the parliamentary form of government, the seasoned lawmaker said that only an elected government could move a bill. Besides the government, only a member of either house can move a bill, he added. “In this case, the honourable minister is not the member of either house”, he underlined.

Rabbani said that the caretaker government was used to be installed when the National Assembly was not in existence and it was for a period of 90 days only. Referring to Section 230 of the Elections Act, he said that the caretakers had to perform functions for those day-today matters, which were necessary to run the affairs of the government. He questioned the necessity of the bill to run the affairs of the government. Senator Rabbani asked Sanjrani not to allow setting such a bad precedent under his chairmanship that an un-elected individual representing a caretaker government moves a piece of legislation.