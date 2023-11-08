SIFC hosts final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in Dubai

ISLAMABAD - Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) hosted the final day of Pakistan Investment Roadshow in Dubai with prime focus on attracting foreign investments under G2G and G2B frameworks. The event brought together large number of global businessmen and investors representing diverse sectors.

The senior leadership of SIFC gave comprehensive brief on SIFC initiative, highlighting huge untapped potential and investment opportunities in key sectors of agriculture/livestock, IT & telecom, mines & minerals and energy (power, oil & gas). Major policy level interventions, undertaken through SIFC platform to improve the investment ecosystem in the country, were also highlighted. The leadership of SIFC proactively engaged the investors and pitched SIFC’s projects in the key sectors; SIFC welcomed the investments from public and private sectors and assured an all-out support to realise such ventures through a collaborative ‘Whole of the Government Approach’. The investors’ community lauded the event as an important initiative which afforded opportunities to engage investors across the world. The investors exuded great confidence on SIFC initiative, being a novel approach towards regaining investors’ trust, and exhibited keen interest in the investment opportunities broached by the SIFC.

The successful conduct of Pakistan Investment Roadshow helped projecting SIFC initiatives in a great way at global pedestal. The mega event provided great opportunities to the global investors for networking with Pakistani public and private sector, and it is expected to open new vistas of investment collaboration.