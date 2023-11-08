Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Six new coronavirus cases reported in past week: officials

Six new coronavirus cases reported in past week: officials
Web Desk
9:47 PM | November 08, 2023
Six new coronavirus cases were reported during the past week across the country, health officials said on Wednesday.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), about 3,674 COVID-19 tests were conducted and the case positivity ratio stood at 0.16 percent.

Health officials said that no patient was in critical condition, adding that no death was reported from the coronavirus either.

Meanwhile, an official of the Ministry for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination said that the government had enhanced the role of border and health services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of COVID-19.

He said there was a surveillance system in place at all entry points, including airports. There would be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports.

He added that 90 percent of the country’s population already got the COVID-19 vaccine.

