Sochi Youth Festival to foster future youth leaders

Rawalpindi-The National Preparatory Committee of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pashtoon Students Council and the Progressive Writers Associations (Intellectual Wing), organized a ceremony at the Rawalpindi Arts Council to emphasize the significance of the upcoming “Youth Festival” in Sochi, Russia, scheduled for March 2024. The festival’s theme is “Shaping the Future of World Youth Together: A Multipolar World for Peace, Prosperity, Sovereignty, Mutual Assistance, and Shared Global Values.”

Amarlal Adv, President of Progressive and Coordinator of the National Preparatory Committee (NPC), explained that the primary goal of the festival is to nurture future youth leaders on a global scale.

He emphasized that the event would foster unity and collaboration among global youth, Pakistani student delegations, and youth leaders.

Amarlal also highlighted that the festival welcomes not only student delegations but also active youth leaders and experts. This significant event will bring together hundreds of thousands of young people from various countries, featuring diverse cultural artists, entertainers, and speakers, all uniting to celebrate unity, love, and peace.

Farhat Fatima, the General Secretary of the Progressive Writers Associations (PWA) Intellectual Wing, in partnership with the Preparatory Committee, announced plans to host meetings and cultural programs nationwide related to the “Youth Festival.”

More than a thousand students from the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Arid Agricultural University, and various other universities participated in the event.