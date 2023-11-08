Social Media - Human Weapon

People assume various roles in life, some remain dedicated to altruism, while others pursue their self-interests. Despite the shared human experience, individuals’ orientations diverge significantly.

We all coexist within the social fabric and are bound by the obligations defined in a social contract. In the realm of sociology, the social contract theory plays a pivotal role. According to this theory, society must operate under rules and guidelines designed to safeguard the well-being of all its members. When societies violate the terms of the social contract, they set themselves on a perilous course toward social turmoil and destruction.

Societies underwent a significant transformation after the information revolution. There arose a need to make necessary changes to the social contract to ensure the safety and security of the people.

Despite that, in the modern world, there is a prevalent and harmful practice of disparaging or abusing others. Contemporary society has displayed anti-humanistic tendencies, with individuals overly fixated on uncovering the flaws of others. Following the emergence of social media platforms, the world witnessed advancements in all aspects of life. These platforms allowed people to connect and share experiences, fostering societal improvement.

While the potential of using social media to bring about positive societal changes is invaluable, there have been instances when this medium has become a source of spreading groundless propaganda and fake news regarding innocent people, thereby causing harm to people’s well-being. Social media has, indeed, emerged as a tool to tarnish the reputation of individuals. Creating false profiles to defame people has become a troubling trend in contemporary society.

Regrettably, Pakistan stands among the countries with the highest number of fake profiles.

The circulation of scandalous video leaks is one of the deplorable practices that warrants severe condemnation. Rather than speaking out against such acts, people on social media often propagate these videos, even when they can significantly harm someone’s life. The same pattern is observed when false accusations are made against individuals; these posts are shared rapidly on social media, causing extensive harm before the victim can respond. What is concerning is that on social media, people often judge others based on a self-constructed image and subject them to negative or abusive comments, even if the individuals in question are upright and hold reputable positions in society.

Even in cases of wrongdoings committed by a person, the appropriate avenue for resolving disputes is the legal system. This is precisely why societies have courts, and courts have judges. In cases of conflict, the involved parties often perceive themselves as righteous, necessitating the intervention of an impartial third party to ascertain the truth.

In any conflict, a fair and just resolution can only be reached by listening to the arguments of all parties involved. This is the cornerstone of justice, even for those who commit crimes in actuality. Our religion and the law strictly prohibit openly accusing someone with the intent to damage their social standing and hard-earned reputation. The propensity to share unverified information and spew hate against anyone on social media platforms is generating numerous points of conflict in our society. Numerous social websites and Facebook pages have become platforms for the proliferation of hatred even against individuals who are making positive contributions to society. The horrendous reality is that even women have been facing such issues on social media platforms, making it imperative for us to ask whether we, as a society, are moving in the right direction.

Although the state has enacted laws to deter negative elements from engaging in such reprehensible actions, many challenge the state by violating these laws. There is a pressing need to take proactive measures against social media accounts and pages that serve as conduits for spreading hatred and doing character assassination of people. Establishing an online court that allows victims of these hateful campaigns to file complaints before substantial harm occurs is essential. These online courts should diligently evaluate the credibility of accusations levelled against individuals by listening to both sides. Freedom of speech should never be wielded as a weapon to destroy people and their lives. It is the responsibility of the state to foster an environment where people can live without fear of falling prey to such injustices.

Islam condemns such behaviour to safeguard societies from chaos and disorder. The life of our beloved Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W) gives a compelling message in this regard. In “Meeting Muhammad (S.A.W.W),” Omer Suleiman states that Hazrat Ali (R.A) narrated that our beloved Prophet (S.A.W.W) never liked denigrating people or searching for their shortcomings. This explains the negative implications of this evil act of scandalising others calling for a social introspection for social betterment.

Ultimately, our peaceful coexistence hinges on creating a safe society for everyone. Failure to neutralise this threat today could transform social media into a platform for destroying lives. Social media often presents a one-sided narrative, contributing to the formation of a prejudiced public opinion against many innocent individuals. We all must uphold the terms and conditions of the social contract. This social contract calls for resorting to the courts for grievance redressal instead of resorting to character assassination by presenting a skewed version of events.

Damaging people’s reputations or tarnishing their image is a shameful act that needs to be dealt with with iron hands. The time has come for us to take action before our social structure becomes flawed, corroded, and ruined.