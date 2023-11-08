Speakers for independent Palestine state to ensure world peace

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), in collaboration with the Civil Society Alliance, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, and the National Press Club Islamabad, organized a protest rally on Tuesday condemning the ongoing Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian people.

The rally commenced at the National Press Club Islamabad and concluded at D Chowk.

Notable attendees included Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Defense, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed; President of ICCI, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari; Former President and Secretary General of UBG Pakistan, Zafar Bakhtawari; President of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Afzal Butt; President of the National Press Club, Anwar Raza; Abid Abbasi, President of Rawalpindi Union of Journalists; Secretary General of CDA Labor Union, Chaudhry Yasin; Convener of Civil Society Alliance, Mustafa Haider Syed; Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes, Zamurd Khan; President of Anjuman Tajaran Pakistan, Ajmal Baloch, along with numerous businessmen, journalists, lawyers, and members of civil society, all expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, speaking at the event, emphasized the imperative need to resolve the longstanding conflicts in Palestine and Kashmir for the establishment of lasting global peace. He called upon the United Nations and the international community to play an active role in resolving these issues.

He decried Israel’s excessive use of force in Gaza, leading to the tragic deaths of over 10,000 Palestinians, including more than 4,000 children. Senator Syed expressed his disappointment with the international community’s silence in the face of Israeli atrocities, emphasizing the need for a united global effort to halt these actions.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of ICCI, asserted that the Palestinian people’s right to a free and independent state is fundamental, yet it has been unjustly denied to them. He decried the serious war crimes being committed by Israel in Palestine and called for international intervention to stop these atrocities.

Bakhtawari stressed the importance of unity within the Muslim world to counter aggression effectively. He highlighted the economic potential of 57 Muslim countries, with a combined GDP of approximately US$ 24 to 30 trillion, and underscored the need for defense capabilities in these countries to gain global significance. He urged the OIC and other international organizations, including the United Nations, to pressurize Israel for an immediate ceasefire and prevent further genocide.

He assured that the Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with the Palestinians and will continue to voice their right to self-determination until the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Former President of ICCI and Secretary General of UBG Pakistan, Zafar Bakhtawari, pointed out that the conflicts in Palestine and Kashmir remain on the United Nations’ unfinished agenda and are indispensable to achieving sustainable global peace. He stressed the deep respect and love that Muslims worldwide, including Pakistan, have for Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinian people. Bakhtawari emphasized that Muslims, both in Pakistan and around the world, will persist in advocating for the creation of an independent state for the Palestinian people, as it is a prerequisite for lasting peace, particularly in the Middle East.