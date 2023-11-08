Ton-up Shan steers Karachi Whites to second win in Pakistan Cup

LAHORE - Karachi Whites’ stand-in captain Shan Masood scored an unbeaten century in the run chase and powered his side to thumping 8-wicket win over Lahore Whites in the fourth round of the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2023.
Lahore Whites scored 249- 5 in the allotted 45 overs after being put into bat first by Karachi Whites at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Tayyab Tahir cracked unbeaten 92 off 93 balls, including 8 fours and a six. He was supported by Umar Akmal, who chipped in with 45 off 35 including 2 fours and as many sixes. Noman Ali and Anwar Ali bagged two wickets each.
Karachi Whites got to 250-2 in 34.4 overs owing to extraordinary batting by opener Shan Masood, who scored unbeaten 121, which placed the game completely in Karachi Whites’ favour. His efforts were complemented by veteran Asad Shafiq (86*). For Lahore Whites, Ahmed Bashir claimed both the wickets.
In the 13th match of the Pakistan Cup, on the back of half-centuries by Kamran Ghulam and Adil Amin, Peshawar defeated Lahore Blues by six wickets. Lahore Blues, put into bat first at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Imran Butt-led Lahore Blues were dismissed for 173 in 42 overs. The skipper scored 94 off 129, including 10 fours and a maximum. Rizwan Hussain produced 22 off 17, including four boundaries. Azam Khan returned with a four-wicket haul. Sajid Khan and M Imran got two wickets each.
It took Peshawar 35.4 overs to complete the target of 174, losing only four wickets in the chase. Kamran Ghulam struck 49-ball 54 while Adil Amin hammered unbeaten 50 off 74 balls. Ali Shafique took two wickets while Hunain Shah Ibtisam-ul-Haq had one each.
Meanwhile, in another fourth-round fixture of the Pakistan Cup, Mubasir Khan’s heroics powered Rawalpindi to a 7-wicket win over Faisalabad. Faheem Ashraf-led Faisalabad, put into bat first at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, managed to score 197 in 39.5 overs. M (41) and Ali Shan (37) were the notable run-getters for the side. Mehran Mumtaz, M Awais Anwar and Jahandad Khan grabbed two wickets each.
After losing three early wickets in the chase, an unbroken 179-run-stand between Mubasir Khan and Umar Amin turned the game in Rawalpindi’s favour, who got over the line in 38.5 overs. Mubasir made unbeaten 99 off 105 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes while Umar hit unbeaten 65. Khurram Shahzad grabbed two wickets while Waqas Maqsood got one.
In the 16th match of the Pakistan Cup, Multan suffered a 60-run defeat against FATA at Mirpur Cricket Stadium. The side could only manage to get to 129 while chasing 190. FATA impressed with the ball while defending a low target; skipper Khushdil Shah accounted for three scalps and Asif Afridi and Irfanullah Shah bagged two wickets each.