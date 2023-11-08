Ton-up Shan steers Karachi Whites to second win in Pakistan Cup

LAHORE - Karachi Whites’ stand-in cap­tain Shan Masood scored an unbeaten century in the run chase and powered his side to thumping 8-wicket win over Lahore Whites in the fourth round of the ongoing Pakistan Cup 2023.

Lahore Whites scored 249- 5 in the allotted 45 overs after being put into bat first by Ka­rachi Whites at Pindi Cricket Stadium. Tayyab Tahir cracked unbeaten 92 off 93 balls, in­cluding 8 fours and a six. He was supported by Umar Akmal, who chipped in with 45 off 35 including 2 fours and as many sixes. Noman Ali and Anwar Ali bagged two wickets each.

Karachi Whites got to 250-2 in 34.4 overs owing to extraor­dinary batting by opener Shan Masood, who scored unbeaten 121, which placed the game completely in Karachi Whites’ favour. His efforts were com­plemented by veteran Asad Shafiq (86*). For Lahore Whites, Ahmed Bashir claimed both the wickets.

In the 13th match of the Pakistan Cup, on the back of half-centuries by Kamran Gh­ulam and Adil Amin, Pesha­war defeated Lahore Blues by six wickets. Lahore Blues, put into bat first at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Im­ran Butt-led Lahore Blues were dismissed for 173 in 42 overs. The skipper scored 94 off 129, including 10 fours and a maximum. Rizwan Hussain produced 22 off 17, including four boundaries. Azam Khan returned with a four-wicket haul. Sajid Khan and M Imran got two wickets each.

It took Peshawar 35.4 overs to complete the target of 174, losing only four wickets in the chase. Kamran Ghulam struck 49-ball 54 while Adil Amin hammered unbeaten 50 off 74 balls. Ali Shafique took two wickets while Hunain Shah Ibtisam-ul-Haq had one each.

Meanwhile, in another fourth-round fixture of the Pakistan Cup, Mubasir Khan’s heroics powered Rawalpindi to a 7-wicket win over Fais­alabad. Faheem Ashraf-led Faisalabad, put into bat first at Abbottabad Cricket Sta­dium, managed to score 197 in 39.5 overs. M (41) and Ali Shan (37) were the notable run-getters for the side. Meh­ran Mumtaz, M Awais Anwar and Jahandad Khan grabbed two wickets each.

After losing three early wickets in the chase, an unbro­ken 179-run-stand between Mubasir Khan and Umar Amin turned the game in Rawal­pindi’s favour, who got over the line in 38.5 overs. Muba­sir made unbeaten 99 off 105 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes while Umar hit unbeaten 65. Khurram Shahzad grabbed two wickets while Waqas Maqsood got one.

In the 16th match of the Pakistan Cup, Multan suffered a 60-run defeat against FATA at Mirpur Cricket Stadium. The side could only manage to get to 129 while chasing 190. FATA impressed with the ball while defending a low target; skipper Khushdil Shah ac­counted for three scalps and Asif Afridi and Irfanullah Shah bagged two wickets each.