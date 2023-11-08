Urgent need for mental health awareness

I hope this letter finds you in good mental health. I am writing to draw attention to a critical issue that warrants immediate and concerted attention from both the authorities and society at large. The prevalence of mental health issues within our communities has reached an alarm­ing level, necessitating compre­hensive understanding, preventive measures, and support systems for those who are affected.

Mental health is an area of im­mense significance, and it often re­mains concealed in the shadows due to stigma and misinformation. Pak­istan, like many other countries, is grappling with the silent crisis of mental health. The lack of aware­ness, limited access to quality mental health services, and societal taboos surrounding mental health are caus­ing severe repercussions for individ­uals and communities alike.

According to the WHO, in Paki­stan, mental disorders account for more than 4% of the total disease burden, with the mental health bur­den higher among women. It is esti­mated that 24 million people in Pak­istan are in need of psychological or psychiatric assistance. However, the allocated resources for the screen­ing and treatment of mental health disorders are not enough to meet the increasing needs. Pakistan has only 0.19 psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest num­bers in the WHO Eastern Mediterra­nean Region and in the whole world.

Several factors contribute to the escalating crisis of mental health in Pakistan. Socioeconomic disparities, widespread poverty, limited access to quality healthcare services, cul­tural stigmatisation, and the persis­tent trauma resulting from political unrest and natural disasters have collectively fostered an environment that exacerbates mental health chal­lenges among the populace.

To combat this issue, it is im­perative to undertake multifacet­ed strategies. First and foremost, there is an urgent need to promote mental health awareness cam­paigns at both national and local levels. Educating the public about various mental health disorders, their symptoms, and the signifi­cance of seeking timely profession­al assistance can play a pivotal role in destigmatizing these issues.

Moreover, the establishment of accessible and affordable mental health services, including counsel­ling centres and helplines, is cru­cial for providing necessary sup­port to individuals in distress. Collaborative efforts between the government, healthcare institu­tions, and non-governmental orga­nizations can facilitate the devel­opment of a robust mental health infrastructure, ensuring that indi­viduals in need can access the nec­essary care and support without undue financial burden.

Furthermore, integrating men­tal health education into the cur­riculum of educational institutions will foster a culture of empathy and understanding among the younger generation, enabling them to rec­ognise signs of mental distress in themselves and others and pro­moting a supportive environment for those struggling with mental health challenges.

In conclusion, the time has come for a unified effort to prioritise mental health awareness, destig­matize seeking help, and establish a comprehensive support system that caters to the mental well-be­ing of all individuals in Pakistan. By addressing the root causes and im­plementing preventive measures, we can foster a more compassion­ate and resilient society.

I believe that your newspaper has the potential to bring about mean­ingful change by addressing the top­ic of mental health in Pakistan. I am willing to assist and provide resourc­es for this cause in any way that I can. Thank you for your attention to this vital matter. I look forward to your positive response and hope to see the transformation of our society into one that values and nurtures the mental well-being of its citizens.

SYEDA KISSA BATOOL,

Karachi.