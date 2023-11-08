Wednesday, November 08, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Urgent need for mental health awareness

November 08, 2023
Opinions, Letters

I hope this letter finds you in good mental health. I am writing to draw attention to a critical issue that warrants immediate and concerted attention from both the authorities and society at large. The prevalence of mental health issues within our communities has reached an alarm­ing level, necessitating compre­hensive understanding, preventive measures, and support systems for those who are affected.

Mental health is an area of im­mense significance, and it often re­mains concealed in the shadows due to stigma and misinformation. Pak­istan, like many other countries, is grappling with the silent crisis of mental health. The lack of aware­ness, limited access to quality mental health services, and societal taboos surrounding mental health are caus­ing severe repercussions for individ­uals and communities alike.

According to the WHO, in Paki­stan, mental disorders account for more than 4% of the total disease burden, with the mental health bur­den higher among women. It is esti­mated that 24 million people in Pak­istan are in need of psychological or psychiatric assistance. However, the allocated resources for the screen­ing and treatment of mental health disorders are not enough to meet the increasing needs. Pakistan has only 0.19 psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest num­bers in the WHO Eastern Mediterra­nean Region and in the whole world.

Alhamra unveils inspiring schedule of literary conversations

Several factors contribute to the escalating crisis of mental health in Pakistan. Socioeconomic disparities, widespread poverty, limited access to quality healthcare services, cul­tural stigmatisation, and the persis­tent trauma resulting from political unrest and natural disasters have collectively fostered an environment that exacerbates mental health chal­lenges among the populace.

To combat this issue, it is im­perative to undertake multifacet­ed strategies. First and foremost, there is an urgent need to promote mental health awareness cam­paigns at both national and local levels. Educating the public about various mental health disorders, their symptoms, and the signifi­cance of seeking timely profession­al assistance can play a pivotal role in destigmatizing these issues.

Moreover, the establishment of accessible and affordable mental health services, including counsel­ling centres and helplines, is cru­cial for providing necessary sup­port to individuals in distress. Collaborative efforts between the government, healthcare institu­tions, and non-governmental orga­nizations can facilitate the devel­opment of a robust mental health infrastructure, ensuring that indi­viduals in need can access the nec­essary care and support without undue financial burden.

Arnold Schwarzenegger dishes out his productive morning fitness routine

Furthermore, integrating men­tal health education into the cur­riculum of educational institutions will foster a culture of empathy and understanding among the younger generation, enabling them to rec­ognise signs of mental distress in themselves and others and pro­moting a supportive environment for those struggling with mental health challenges.

In conclusion, the time has come for a unified effort to prioritise mental health awareness, destig­matize seeking help, and establish a comprehensive support system that caters to the mental well-be­ing of all individuals in Pakistan. By addressing the root causes and im­plementing preventive measures, we can foster a more compassion­ate and resilient society.

I believe that your newspaper has the potential to bring about mean­ingful change by addressing the top­ic of mental health in Pakistan. I am willing to assist and provide resourc­es for this cause in any way that I can. Thank you for your attention to this vital matter. I look forward to your positive response and hope to see the transformation of our society into one that values and nurtures the mental well-being of its citizens.

‘Pakistan Learning Festivals 2023’ begins

SYEDA KISSA BATOOL,

Karachi.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1699329111.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023