Urgent need for mental health awareness

I hope this letter finds you in good mental health. I am writing to draw attention to a critical issue that warrants immediate and concerted attention from both the authorities and society at large. The prevalence of mental health issues within our communities has reached an alarming level, necessitating comprehensive understanding, preventive measures, and support systems for those who are affected.
Mental health is an area of immense significance, and it often remains concealed in the shadows due to stigma and misinformation. Pakistan, like many other countries, is grappling with the silent crisis of mental health. The lack of awareness, limited access to quality mental health services, and societal taboos surrounding mental health are causing severe repercussions for individuals and communities alike.
According to the WHO, in Pakistan, mental disorders account for more than 4% of the total disease burden, with the mental health burden higher among women. It is estimated that 24 million people in Pakistan are in need of psychological or psychiatric assistance. However, the allocated resources for the screening and treatment of mental health disorders are not enough to meet the increasing needs. Pakistan has only 0.19 psychiatrists per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest numbers in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region and in the whole world.
Several factors contribute to the escalating crisis of mental health in Pakistan. Socioeconomic disparities, widespread poverty, limited access to quality healthcare services, cultural stigmatisation, and the persistent trauma resulting from political unrest and natural disasters have collectively fostered an environment that exacerbates mental health challenges among the populace.
To combat this issue, it is imperative to undertake multifaceted strategies. First and foremost, there is an urgent need to promote mental health awareness campaigns at both national and local levels. Educating the public about various mental health disorders, their symptoms, and the significance of seeking timely professional assistance can play a pivotal role in destigmatizing these issues.
Moreover, the establishment of accessible and affordable mental health services, including counselling centres and helplines, is crucial for providing necessary support to individuals in distress. Collaborative efforts between the government, healthcare institutions, and non-governmental organizations can facilitate the development of a robust mental health infrastructure, ensuring that individuals in need can access the necessary care and support without undue financial burden.
Furthermore, integrating mental health education into the curriculum of educational institutions will foster a culture of empathy and understanding among the younger generation, enabling them to recognise signs of mental distress in themselves and others and promoting a supportive environment for those struggling with mental health challenges.
In conclusion, the time has come for a unified effort to prioritise mental health awareness, destigmatize seeking help, and establish a comprehensive support system that caters to the mental well-being of all individuals in Pakistan. By addressing the root causes and implementing preventive measures, we can foster a more compassionate and resilient society.
I believe that your newspaper has the potential to bring about meaningful change by addressing the topic of mental health in Pakistan. I am willing to assist and provide resources for this cause in any way that I can. Thank you for your attention to this vital matter. I look forward to your positive response and hope to see the transformation of our society into one that values and nurtures the mental well-being of its citizens.
SYEDA KISSA BATOOL,
Karachi.