Woman held for drug supplying to edu institutions

Rawalpindi-On Tuesday, the police apprehended a female drug supplier and her accomplice, who were involved in the distribution of drugs to educational institutions. Law enforcement authorities successfully recovered 1.5 kg of narcotics from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson, the Dhamyal police conducted a raid and apprehended the female smuggler, Naseem Bibi, along with her accomplice, Faisal. They were involved in the supply of drugs to educational institutions, with the female suspect selling drugs from her residence as well.

The arrested individuals will face charges based on concrete evidence and will be brought to justice. City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani commended the SP Saddar, ASP Saddar, and Dhamyal Police for their efforts. The CPO emphasized that, in accordance with the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the police are determined to eradicate drugs from society. He made it clear that strict action will be taken against drug dealers, as it is the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of the people.