World moot projects vitality of women empowerment  

ISLAMABAD - The International Conference on ‘Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment,’ jointly organized by the OIC and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, commenced in Jeddah on Tuesday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, is heading the Pakistan delegation. She is accompanied by the Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), Nilofar Bakhtiar, and the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the OIC, Ambassador Fawad Sher at the Conference. Former Foreign Minister and Minister of State, Hina Rabbani Khar, is also participating as a Panelist. The three-day conference, which runs between November 6 to 8, aims to hold broad-based discussions on the role of women in an Islamic society, focusing on the rights and responsibilities of women in Islam. In addition to Islamic scholars and official delegations from the OIC Member States, a large number of female heads of State, Ministers, and representatives from various international and regional organizations are participating.