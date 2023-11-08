Zardari welcomes opponents preparing to contest elections

PPP leader says atmosphere of competition brings best results n Had I left country, I won’t have been able to make eye contact with party workers n All parties are doing their own politics.

SUKKUR/GHOTKI/KARACHI - Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said that they had expelled Imran Khan from power only to protect the rights of the people by ensuing development of the country. He said he has always talked about the benefit of the country and his “Yaari” (loyal friendship) is with the motherland.

According to the press release issued by media cell Bilawal House Karachi, the former President while addressing workers and public at Gohar Palace in Khangarh Tehsil of Ghotki District said that he wants to convey a message to friends as well as foes that they did not fight against the previous government because they wanted to come to power themselves, and added: “the development of the country was not being run by them. I had been observing them for 8 years, they failed to improve. They do not know how to work, (and) do not know how to get work done from others.” He added that after the 18th Amendment, the PPP government had done development work in Sindh using the powers and resources, and he pointed out that until recently there was only one bridge on the Indus River in Sindh at Moro, but now there are seven bridges.

Talking further about the development projects under the PPP government in Sindh, Asif Ali Zardari said that the lining of canals in Lower Sindh has been completed at present, adding that when the new PPP government will come, it will start the lining of canals in Upper Sindh. “God willing, the work of Rohri Canal will start during this year’s end,” he announced.

The former president of Pakistan, while talking about the utility of filtering industrial waste and sewage water, said that we can earn 5 to 6 billion USD just by cleaning the ocean, adding that such water of the whole country including Karachi can be put to use, while it can also be made into fertilizer. “Only a practical individual can progress, as I think. If I withdrew my presidential powers to the Parliament, there was thinking behind it, (as) if I didn’t, anyone could come and become a dictator,” he contended.

He further said that to become a dictator now one will have to impose martial law, it is not easy to do so in today’s century. “It’s the age of social media, your phones are connected to the world, working from everywhere. There’s so much information technology, it’s not going to be easy to do that kind of adventure anymore,” he added.

“Our opponents who are preparing (to contest) in the election, they should come and contest, we welcome them,” said President Asif Ali Zardari, adding that if there will be democracy, there will be an atmosphere of competition, and only then the best result will come out. “We don’t forbid anyone, we ask everyone to do their own politics, we have our own politics and philosophy.” “We don’t stop anyone, we ask everyone to do their own politics, we have our own politics and philosophy,” he added.

The former President said that he is answerable to the party workers, and therefore cannot go abroad (like other politicians). “If I do that, I won’t be able to make eye contact with the party workers,” he added. He said that all parties are doing their own politics, but the politics and philosophy of his party is the same as that of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. “Even on the martyrdom of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, I raised the slogan, “Pakistan Khapy (we need Pakistan),” he recalled.

He further said that PPP has always served the people, adding that even on the grave of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, it is written that ‘here lies the people’s servant’. “Our fasts, (and) prostrations will not work, if it works, it will be our public service,” he urged.

President Asif Ali Zardari said that whatever the politics of other parties, his party’s politics will remain people-friendly politics. He said that we know what is happening to Muslims in the world including neighboring countries, adding: “when there was a war in Libya, in Syria, we did not participate in it. People said that you are going against history, so I told them that we have Afghanistan in our neighborhood, we have paid for it for 40 years.”

President Asif Ali Zardari said that there is large number of Afghan refugees who are living here, and we want them to go back. “But how do they go back, because there’s nothing there. There are big problems, (and) these problems (arise) when leaders think small,” he contended. “Even this time when we were in government, I tried hard, but friends did not listen to us, (as a result of which) Pakistan lost 10 to 20 billion dollars. We cannot afford this loss,” former President of Pakistan said, adding that Pakistan is becoming economically weak at this time, which we cannot afford at this time.”

He said that when any talk of avoiding loss and profit is done on our behalf, then (other parties) think that they will have some interest in it. While it actually benefits the country, not us. We have always talked about the benefit of the country. “Pakistan was created by Sindh, it is also Sindh to save it,” he vowed.

The former President of Pakistan condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza and said that Muslims are being oppressed in Palestine. It is a pity that not as much is being done to support Palestine as it should be. He urged that we should go ahead and help the Palestinians. “God willing, the time will come soon when we will help them. Bhutto Sahib had helped them before, even now the People’s Party will come and help them (Palestinians).”

Several party leaders and office- bearers including former MNA Muhammad Bux Mahar and former MPA Ali Gohar Khan Mahar who recently defected from GDA and joined PPP were also present on the occasion.

‘Dead horse of politics’

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Saeed Ghani said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) proved it to be dead horse of politics by making alliance with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said that MQM always claimed of contesting general election at its own but now its attitude reveals that it was not further in position to maintain its aver. Saeed Ghani further said that no support can now help MQM to succeed in general elections. He said that perverted collation of MQM and PML-N was expected and we would fully contest elections against them.

The PPP leader claimed that no political party can solely contest elections against his party. Saeed Ghani said that PPP was largest political party of Karachi and would maintain its position after general elections.