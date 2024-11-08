Friday, November 08, 2024
16-year-old girl forced to ingest acid in Sahiwal, suspect arrested

Our Staff Reporter
November 08, 2024
LAHORE  -  In the jurisdiction of Sahiwal’s Farid Town Police Station, a tragic incident occurred where a 16-year-old girl was forced to ingest acid after rejecting a marriage proposal. Following notice taken by Hina Parvez Butt, the suspect was arrested within 24 hours.

The Chairperson of Punjab Women Protection Authority, Hina Parvez Butt, immediately visited Sahiwal and met the victim girl at the Teaching Hospital. She assured the girl’s family of complete justice.

The SP Investigation provided details of the case and updated on the progress of the investigation. Hina Parvez Butt emphasised that protecting women was government’s top priority, and the Punjab government stood with the affected family. She further stated that there was zero tolerance for violence against women, and strict legal action will be taken against such perpetrators.

