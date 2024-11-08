68 almseekers arrested in last 7 days

ISLAMABAD - Around 68 professional alm seekers have faced action under a fresh crackdown launched by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration against the professional begging. The crackdown is aimed at purging the city of the beggars who caused trouble to the outdoor residents. The action against begging is being taken on a daily basis to purge the city of professional beggars, said the district administration in a news statement.

It said the crackdown against them was launched in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon. So far, more than 68 beggars have been arrested from across the city during the daily actions by all the Assistant Commissioners. According to the district administration, steps were being taken to ensure special monitoring on traffic signals to take action against the beggars.

The DC Islamabad has appealed to the citizens to support the district administration in taking action against such elements.

On the other hand, a resident, Muhammad Asif, complained that usually he went outside to dinner every weekend with his family and they encountered alms-seekers especially children who sometimes reacted in anger on refusal.

Similarly, a citizen Hafeez Ullah, pointed out their daily activity of begging in groups at different markets and especially at traffic signals.

He urged the authorities concerned to tackle this issue and it arising daily in our surroundings.