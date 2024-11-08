A Cry for Rights

In Balochistan, the lack of provincial autonomy remains a significant issue. It is the only province in Pakistan that does not have autonomy over its own affairs. This situation has led to widespread struggles among the people of Balochistan, who feel neglected by both the state and their political representatives.

Provincial autonomy is a fundamental right for any province, enabling it to manage its resources and governance effectively. Unfortunately, in Balochistan, this right has been denied, leading to feelings of frustration and discontent among its citizens.

When a country denies provincial autonomy, it hampers development. Citizens who feel marginalised may resort to rebellion against the state or military forces. This is precisely what is happening in Balochistan, as the demand for provincial autonomy grows amidst a backdrop of neglect and oppression. The situation in Balochistan highlights the urgent need to address the issue of provincial autonomy to ensure peace, stability, and development in the region.

SAFIA HASIL,

Pashewar.