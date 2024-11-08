Friday, November 08, 2024
ACs visit hospital, wedding halls check medical facilities, one-dish implementation

November 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Kasur  -   In accordance with the deputy commissioner’s instructions, assistant commissioners conducted visits to hospitals and wedding halls to assess medical facilities and the implementation of the “one dish” policy at weddings.  In case of violations, hefty fines were imposed on wedding halls. Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan Dr Muhammad Ins Saeed visited the THQ Hospital Kot Radha Kishan, while Assistant Commissioner Kasur Atiya Inayat Madni visited the Rural Health Center Mustafaabad.  They inspected the attendance of doctors and staff, cleanliness, availability of medicines, and medical services provided to patients. They also inquired about the available facilities from patients and their attendants. The Assistant Commissioners stated that in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision, all government hospitals are ensuring the provision of full healthcare services to the public. Additionally, Assistant Commissioner Kot Radha Kishan inspected several wedding halls to check the implementation of the one-dish rule at weddings and imposed a heavy fine on one wedding hall for non-compliance.

