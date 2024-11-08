AJK president urges Scandinavians to advocate Kashmir peace

Mirpur - President Azad Jammu Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has urged Sweden and Scandinavian nations to leverage their political and diplomatic influence to help resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute, fostering lasting peace in South Asia.

He expressed these views while speaking to a delegation of Kashmir Council Sweden and Stability Pakistan Overseas Forum and Member of Parliament of Sweden Anders Tiger, which called on him at the Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Sunday.

The delegation was comprised of the Chairman of Kashmir Council Sweden and Stability Pakistan Overseas Forum Sheikh Saeed, President of Kashmir Council Sweden Sardar Taimur Aziz Kashmiri, Sheikh Usman Tahir, Raja Bilal Mustafa, Ishtiaq Khan, Hafiz Sajjad Ahmed and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the AJK President said that the key to peace in South Asia lies in the resolution of the Kashmir issue. “It is high time that the international community should play its effective role and pressurize India to stop the ongoing atrocities in disputed territory.

to pave the way for a peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute,” he said, adding that it was quite unfortunate that innocent civilians, particularly the youth, were being killed by the Indian occupation forces day in and day out.

The AJK president said that the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and subsequent evidence of the involvement of Indian secret agents produced by the Canadian government have proved it beyond any reasonable doubt that the Modi government was using terrorism as an instrument to achieve political objectives.

Terming the right of self-determination as an inalienable right of the people of Kashmir, he said, it was high time that the global community must shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and played its due role in granting Kashmiris their promised right.

On this occasion, Member of Swedish Parliament Anders Tiger assured the President that he would play his role in highlighting the Kashmir issue in his country and the rest of the Western world.