Friday, November 08, 2024
AKF, KfW Development Bank launch ‘Startup Pakistan’ initiative
November 08, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  KfW Development Bank and the Aga Khan Foundation (AKF), in collaboration with the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme (AKRSP) and Accelerate Prosperity (AP), Thursday launched the “Start-up Pakistan” initiative to support the growth of Start-ups and SGBs in Pakistan. The initiative is financed by the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) of Germany and specifically aims to scale up Accelerate Prosperity’s existing model of technical support and financing to businesses into new geographies such as Punjab and across exciting sectors such as education, health, tourism and green economy, prioritizing digitization and environmental sustainability.

