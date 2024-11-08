ANF seizes 180-kg hashish from truck

FAISALABAD - The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a drug trafficker and seized over 180-kg hashish from a truck here on Thursday. According to official sources, the team working, on a tip-off, stopped a truck near Sahianwala Motorway Interchange and during search found 150 packets of hashish from the vehicle. The team arrested the truck driver who was a member of an inter-provincial gang. A case has been registered against the accused and the truck was taken into custody by the police concerned.