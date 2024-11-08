Friday, November 08, 2024
ATC grants Imran Khan bail in multiple May 9 riots cases

Web Desk
3:19 PM | November 08, 2024
The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday in four cases connected to the May 9 riots.

Justice Arshad Javed presided over the hearing on Khan's bail applications. During the proceedings, Justice Javed dismissed a request from Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, for additional time to present arguments.

He noted that sufficient time had been given for arguments, which had not been utilized, and instructed the Punjab Prosecutor General to proceed with his case.

The Punjab Prosecutor General alleged that Khan had incited his supporters to target military installations if he were detained. After hearing these arguments, the court reserved its decision.

Subsequently, the court granted bail to Khan in cases including the arson of a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office and a container.

