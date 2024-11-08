AWKUM to launch MPhil, PhD journalism programs

Mardan - The Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Prof Dr Zahir Shah, announced the launch of MPhil and PhD programs in the Department of Journalism. Speaking at the “Meet the Press” program at the press club, Dr Shah expressed the university’s commitment to a modern teaching system, aligning with current needs.

The press club President Muhammad Bashir Adil and General Secretary Akhunzada Fazal Haq briefed Dr Shah on the club’s activities. Dr Shah highlighted the importance of journalism, calling journalists “the eyes and ears of society” and stressing that the new programs would help students advance in the field. He also shared that Abdul Wali Khan University is undergoing rapid digitization, with systems enabling students to apply, obtain transcripts, and receive degrees online starting in December, streamlining these processes for convenience.

Dr Shah noted that AWKUM has the highest number of PhD scholars among universities in the province, contributing to knowledge dissemination aligned with modern educational needs. He emphasized the importance of education for developmentand market-oriented education system to ease employment challenges for graduates.

The university is focusing on artificial intelligence, science, and industry to align with professional education demands.

Addressing financial challenges, Dr Shah acknowledged the high examination fees and mentioned that the administration is considering a reduction to alleviate parental burdens. He also spoke about the university’s re-skilling policy and merit-based appointments to enhance operational efficiency.

Dr Shah reiterated his commitment to employee welfare, including staff from grades one to sixteen, as well as teaching staff. He announced that the service structure for these employees has been formalized, allowing for promotions. He added that salaries, which were increased according to the annual budget, have been distributed with the approved raise since last month.