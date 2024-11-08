Beijing, Islamabad to join hands to stop attacks on Chinese

ISLAMABAD - Beijing and Islamabad on Thursday agreed to make a joint strategy to prevent terrorist attacks on Chinese nationals working in Pakistan.

The development comes in the wake of a recent shooting of a private security guard inside a garment factory in Karachi, seriously injuring two Chinese nationals. The agreement was reached at a meeting of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi with the Chinese envoy to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong at the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement.

However, the ministry avoided further divulging details about the joint mechanism that has been agreed upon. The security of Chinese working in Pakistan on different projects including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has been a major concern for China. Last month, the Chinese envoy speaking at a seminar in Islamabad had said two deadly terror

attacks on Chinese within only six months were “unacceptable” and Pakistan should launch a crackdown against all anti-China terrorist groups. He also said security was the biggest constraint to CPEC.

Earlier, during Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s recent visit to Pakistan, a proposal for a joint security mechanism was discussed to protect Chinese. But Islamabad has never been in favour of a formal Chinese security presence within its country, and even doesn’t allow private Chinese security companies to operate there.

During his meeting with the Chinese ambassador, the interior minister expressed sorrow over the incident of firing at two Chinese nationals. He briefed Ambassador Zaidong about the details and the progress made in the investigation. He expressed solidarity with the Chinese government and the families of injured citizens, adding that those involved in the incident would be brought to justice.

“We fully agree with the concept of integrating development and security,” Naqvi said, adding that ensuring the security of Chinese and CPEC projects was their top priority and all possible measures were being taken to do this. He highlighted that security measures were being further improved and strengthened to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for the Chinese nationals.

Speaking on his turn, the envoy said China was willing to further enhance bilateral security cooperation and help in enhancing capacity building of the Pakistani institutions.

The ambassador also inquired about President Asif Ali Zardari’s health and extended good wishes for his speedy recovery. He also said Chinese President Xi Jinping has written a letter to President Zardari, expressing good wishes for his health.

Secretary Interior Khurram Agha and senior officials from the Chinese Embassy were also present during the meeting.

In October, a suicide attack near Karachi’s airport had killed two Chinese citizens.

In March, five Chinese workers were killed in a deadly terrorist attack near Besham area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.