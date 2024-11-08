Chairman CDA reviews revamping of Pothwar Avenue

Islamabad - The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a meeting to review the revamping of Pothwar Avenue. The meeting was attended by officers of concerned formations. The meeting was briefed that significant progress regarding anti-encroachment has been achieved along with the Pothwar Avenue where more than 290 permanent structures have successfully been removed so far. In this connection, the enforcement teams are carrying out regular surveillance, patrolling, and effective removal of illegal structures. The meeting also discussed the cleanliness and beautification plan for Pothwar Avenue. The meeting was further briefed that large-scale horticulture work has also been undertaken and more than 1,413 trees have been planted along the avenue. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to replace the remaining traditional advertisment boards immediately and replace them with digital boards to improve the aesthetics. He stated that the digital boards would also result in the revenue generation. The revenue generated from the digital boards would be spent on the beauty as well as uplift of the Avenue. The Chairman asked to introduce a CSR based model by involving local business for beautification and uplift of the Avenue. He further instructed the enforcement teams to share weekly drone footage to closely monitor the encroachment drive’s progress. The meeting ended with the decision to further strengthen the efforts to address sewerage and drainage issues, horticulture work for beautifcation and the anti-encroachment drive for the remaining illegal structures.